Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

CGBL opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

