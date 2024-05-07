Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,143 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Employers were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 247.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.25. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.46 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.16%. Employers’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

