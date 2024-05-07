LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.50% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETD opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

