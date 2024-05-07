Idaho Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.68. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.