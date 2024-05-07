Highlander Partners L.P. Buys 141,416 Shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,416 shares during the period. Spectral AI makes up about 1.8% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 5.54% of Spectral AI worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDAI. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Spectral AI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Spectral AI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,207. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

