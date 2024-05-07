Idaho Trust Bank Acquires 26,418 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.55% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 29,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,362. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $300.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

