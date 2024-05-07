Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $50.13

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.13, but opened at $52.46. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 249,969 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.