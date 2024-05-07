iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 92,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 510,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 164,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.31. 357,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,046. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

