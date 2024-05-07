Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,465 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.37. 613,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

