MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,548 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. 51,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,037. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

