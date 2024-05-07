8,272 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 163,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,684. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

