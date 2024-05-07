UBS Group Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $151.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %

Moderna stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.