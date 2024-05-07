MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.36. 19,345,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,034,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

