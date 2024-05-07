Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.