Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 727.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after buying an additional 353,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. 346,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,918. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

