Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Sirius XM Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SIRI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.
Insider Activity at Sirius XM
In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
