Focusrite plc (TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on June 10th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 379 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.03. The company has a market capitalization of £222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.66).

In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,548.62). In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,548.62). Also, insider Sally McKone bought 6,900 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £20,148 ($25,311.56). Insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.15) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

