Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,384,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.33. The company had a trading volume of 146,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.02.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.