Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $411-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.81 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.