iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 386.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,885,871. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

