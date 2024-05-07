Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,069. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average is $186.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

