Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 10,768 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.65. 341,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,875. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

