Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 978,842 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

