Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $213.80

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $213.80, but opened at $223.20. Alexander’s shares last traded at $220.01, with a volume of 2,966 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Further Reading

