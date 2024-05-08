Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 115,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $979.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on ALGT
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.