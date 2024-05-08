Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes $742,000 Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 40,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,996. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.