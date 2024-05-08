Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,549,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 253,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,316,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after buying an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after buying an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,264,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,957,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.