Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 93,535 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,843,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 93,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,553,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 859,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.