Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,407,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Intel worth $1,427,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 29,789,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,183,730. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

