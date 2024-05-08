Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Curis has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

