Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

