U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $450,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.