iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.