U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

