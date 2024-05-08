U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RIV opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

