LSV Asset Management Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.48% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

CTBI stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,602 shares of company stock valued at $102,359 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.