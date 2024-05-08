LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,104 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 295,951 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 95.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 123,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at $6,307,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KE. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

