U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

