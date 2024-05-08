Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock opened at $336.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

