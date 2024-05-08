Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,698. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

