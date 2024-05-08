Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

