Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 12,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,381. The company has a market cap of $783.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

