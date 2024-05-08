Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of Shoe Carnival worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 98.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.1 %

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

