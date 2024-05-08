The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 3.8%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 40,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 90,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.