TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $331.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TrueBlue will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

