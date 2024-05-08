BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,906,898 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

