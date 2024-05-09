Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Sells $11,137.96 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Becky Case sold 907 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $11,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,054.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
