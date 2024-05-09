Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 4.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.