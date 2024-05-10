Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.