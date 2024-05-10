Jonathan Rosset Buys 15,500 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 21,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset bought 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AZM remained flat at C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.